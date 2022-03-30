ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 283,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.81.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $41,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.