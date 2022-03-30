Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

