Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.01. 16,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,442,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

