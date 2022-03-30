Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.27. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$17.14 and a twelve month high of C$21.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

