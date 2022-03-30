Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Alector by 4,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,085. Alector has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

