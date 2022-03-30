Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

