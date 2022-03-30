Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to post sales of $455.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.40 million and the highest is $458.70 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 544,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,564. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

