Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.34. 1,750,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.63.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.