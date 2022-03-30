Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 42,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 273,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

