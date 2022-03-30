Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 42,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 273,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
