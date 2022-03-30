Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last quarter.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.98.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

