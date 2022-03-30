Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,219. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

