Aileron Therapeutics’ (ALRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

