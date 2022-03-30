AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

