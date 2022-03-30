Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 4.9% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.88. 1,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,482,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on API. Barclays increased their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.