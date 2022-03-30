Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ AFYA opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Afya has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.
AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
