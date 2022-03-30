Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. 1,678,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

