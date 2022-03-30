AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $32.57.

