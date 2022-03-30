AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 531,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

