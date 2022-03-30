AE Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Business First Bancshares worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.