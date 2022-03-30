AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

