AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

