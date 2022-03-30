AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 307 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

