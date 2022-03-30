AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.61.

