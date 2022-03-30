Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 290.32%.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 1,420.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

