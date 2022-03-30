Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.60.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

