Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,254,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.
TSE:AAV traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 832,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.04.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
