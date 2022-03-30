Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,254,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 832,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.04.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

