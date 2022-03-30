Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $159.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.07.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 241,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 53,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
