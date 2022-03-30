Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $159.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.07.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 241,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 53,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

