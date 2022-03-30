Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

