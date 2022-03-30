Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 582,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,492. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

