Adshares (ADS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.60 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Adshares has a market cap of $112.79 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00009876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00231496 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,663 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

