Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ADEX remained flat at $$9.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,633. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

