Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mar 30th, 2022

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

