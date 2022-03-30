Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

