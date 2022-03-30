Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.30. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 191,081 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

