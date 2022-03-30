Acme United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

