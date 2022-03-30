Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

