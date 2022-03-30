ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

