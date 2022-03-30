A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.87

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.87 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.97). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.97), with a volume of 99,718 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £593.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,648.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

