7,866 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 3,139,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

