$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

