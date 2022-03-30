$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
