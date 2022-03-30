$57.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will post $57.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Cryoport reported sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $260.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.