5,285 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

