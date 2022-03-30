4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,279. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.