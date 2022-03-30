455 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

