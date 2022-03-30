$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $4.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MDWD stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

