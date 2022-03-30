3i Group (LON:III) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.92) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.88).

LON III opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,318.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.06. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

