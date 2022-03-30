360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 3.5% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.44. 13,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,769,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

