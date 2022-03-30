$351.36 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to report $351.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,173,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

