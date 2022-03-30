$34.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to report $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical posted sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $147.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.27 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter.

QIPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

