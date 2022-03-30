$34.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $31.12 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGND. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 2,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

