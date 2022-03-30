$25.64 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will report $25.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $22.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $27.85. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $26.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.00 on Tuesday, hitting $2,850.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,691.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,799.23. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,005.45 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.